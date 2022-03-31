Meridian Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.