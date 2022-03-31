Meridian Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.