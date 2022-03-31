Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.