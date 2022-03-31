Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

