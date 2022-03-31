Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,405,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

