Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,337 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.