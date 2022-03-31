Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $107.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

