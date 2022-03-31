Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 292,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,348. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

