Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 37,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 492,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

