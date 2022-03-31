Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,405.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,482.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,141.66 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

