Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.86.

MU traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

