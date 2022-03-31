Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.