Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

