MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MICT opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. MICT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MICT by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MICT in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MICT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

