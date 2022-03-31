Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $143.47 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.