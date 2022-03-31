Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.22.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. Middleby has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $146,503,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 1,266.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

