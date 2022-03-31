MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -468.72%.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.