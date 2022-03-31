Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

