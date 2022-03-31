MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

