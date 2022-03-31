MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $263.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $263.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.58 or 0.07208515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00273123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00827536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012766 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00469495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00392625 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

