Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 182,132 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.95.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $697.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

