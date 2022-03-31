Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

MCW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 1,420,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after buying an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 488,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

