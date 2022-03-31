Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

MBPFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

