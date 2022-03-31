Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

