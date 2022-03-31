MojoCoin (MOJO) Price Up 4.1% This Week

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One MojoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MojoCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,992.77 and $12.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MojoCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009964 BTC.

MojoCoin Profile

MOJO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org . The Reddit community for MojoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MojoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mojocoin is a 100% Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the core focus set on privacy and the development of future mobile applications.. The MOJO team wants to reach the full potential of Blockchain technology, providing a stable and secure ecosystem. Users will be able to make fast and cheap transacitons on the MOJO blockchain while remaining anonymous. “

