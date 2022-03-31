Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MTEM stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

