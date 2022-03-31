Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,814. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

