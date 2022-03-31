Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

NYSE MOH opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

