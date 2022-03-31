Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Monro stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 5,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

