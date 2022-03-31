Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.90. 2,683,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,669. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $316,325,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

