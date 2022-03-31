Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

