Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
