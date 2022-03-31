Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

