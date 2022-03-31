MoonTrust 1-Day Volume Tops $3,560.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $716,464.68 and approximately $3,560.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

