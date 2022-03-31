Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €48.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.15 ($68.29).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €43.29 ($47.57) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.