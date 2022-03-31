Morgan Stanley Raises Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €110.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. 43,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,800. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

