Morgan Stanley Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.47 ($155.46).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €105.70 ($116.15) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($108.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.57.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

