Morgan Stanley Trims Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Target Price to GBX 70

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assura to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Assura alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARSSF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. Assura has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.