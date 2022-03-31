Morgan Stanley Trims Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price to €53.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.
Shares of DASTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,947. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
