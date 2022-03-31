Morgan Stanley Trims Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price to €53.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,947. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

