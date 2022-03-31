Morgan Stanley Trims Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Target Price to SEK 125

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 145 to SEK 125 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Fabege from SEK 135 to SEK 140 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Fabege stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

