Morgan Stanley Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $769.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $935.00 to $769.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $777.53.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.71. 3,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.98. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.