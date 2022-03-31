Morgan Stanley Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

