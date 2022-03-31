Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $24.19.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.
About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
