Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGM shares. Benchmark downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

