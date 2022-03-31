Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
