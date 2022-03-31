Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

