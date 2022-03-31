Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

