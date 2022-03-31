Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mar 31st, 2022

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Earnings History for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

