Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

