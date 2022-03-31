NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

