Nancy Laben Sells 6,003 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94.

BAH stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

