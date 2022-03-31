National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $232.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

