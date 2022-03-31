National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $256.52 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

