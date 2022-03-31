National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 4,821 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV opened at $214.01 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.